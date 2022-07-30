News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Toymaker creates two trails for Norfolk nature reserve

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:17 PM July 30, 2022
A nature trail created by Orchard Toys at Pensthorpe nature reserve near Fakenham.

A nature trail created by Orchard Toys at Pensthorpe nature reserve near Fakenham. - Credit: Pensthorpe

A toy manufacturer has created a pair of trails for a Norfolk nature reserve's summer event.

Wymondham-based Orchard Toys is collaborating with Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, for its summer event, Beasts and Beaks.  

Through bespoke activity booklets, the Mammoth Maths Hunt and Creature Hunt encourages children to put their detective hats on to decode some mystery words and discover facts about wildlife - all while playing in WildRootz, the eco award-winning play area. 

Pensthorpe nature trails

Pensthorpe and Orchard Toys have collaborated to create two nature trails this summer. - Credit: Pensthorpe

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe said: “At Pensthorpe, we love to encourage children’s natural sense of exploration and educate them about wildlife in a fun, gentle and informative way.

Pensthorpe and Orchard Toys create two nature trails

Pensthorpe and Orchard Toys have collaborated to create two nature trails this summer. - Credit: Pensthorpe

"Working with internationally recognised Orchard Toys and creating a unique partnership between two like-minded businesses who prioritise children’s learning, has been a fantastic milestone in our year so far," she added.






Fakenham News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Old Hall in Edgefield, near Holt, is on the market for offers over £1,300,000

Historic country house set in three acres is for sale for £1.3m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The dining pod at The Kingscliff Hotel

Travel Features

Travel: ‘An idyllic seaside escape with top notch dining’

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Hilltop Retreat, Langham Road, Blakeney, comprises six new cedar clad lodges and communal grounds

First look at new £350k holiday lodges for sale in north Norfolk

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon