Toymaker creates two trails for Norfolk nature reserve

A toy manufacturer has created a pair of trails for a Norfolk nature reserve's summer event.

Wymondham-based Orchard Toys is collaborating with Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, for its summer event, Beasts and Beaks.

Through bespoke activity booklets, the Mammoth Maths Hunt and Creature Hunt encourages children to put their detective hats on to decode some mystery words and discover facts about wildlife - all while playing in WildRootz, the eco award-winning play area.

Pensthorpe and Orchard Toys have collaborated to create two nature trails this summer. - Credit: Pensthorpe

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe said: “At Pensthorpe, we love to encourage children’s natural sense of exploration and educate them about wildlife in a fun, gentle and informative way.

"Working with internationally recognised Orchard Toys and creating a unique partnership between two like-minded businesses who prioritise children’s learning, has been a fantastic milestone in our year so far," she added.



















