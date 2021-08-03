Poignant play explores life, love and the afterlife in Sheringham

Published: 12:41 PM August 3, 2021

The Our Town cast at the Sheringham Town Clock - Credit: Mark Benfield / SLT

A re-telling of an award-winning play that will see professional and amateur actors share a stage is coming to north Norfolk.

Thornton Wilder's Our Town, which was originally written and set in early 20th century America, has been given a Sheringham twist by director Marcus Romer.

The play's three acts explore the events of daily life, love and the afterlife.

The new production, which will come to Sheringham Little Theatre later this month with will see a professional cast work alongside amateurs.

Debbie Thompson, the director of SLT said: “It is a really amazing and poignant piece of theatre that celebrates a community dealing with the joys of life and sorrow of death – which is very appropriate after what we have all lived through for the past 18 months.

“And it seamlessly blends professional and amateur casts making it a special event we can be very proud of.“

Our Town runs from August 7-14. For more information and tickets visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com