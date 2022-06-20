Town plans yard sale to raise cash for play equipment

Matt Smith, right, and others at the opening of North Walsham's new skate park earlier this year - a project by North Walsham Play. The charity is planning a yard sale to raise money for more play equipment for the town. - Credit: John Townsend

More than 70 houses have signed up to take part in North Walsham's first mass yard sale in many years.

North Walsham Play is hosting the Sunday, July 3 sale starting at 9am.

Matthew Smith, trustee of the charity, said: "We really hope the town will get behind this event, grab some amazing bargains and visit parts of the town they might have not been to before."

Maps for £1 will be available from June 27 online at www.nwplay.co.uk or from Broadland Travel and North Walsham Community Shop.

Households wanting to take part can register by Friday, June 24 via www.ticketsource.co.uk/nwplay or by calling 01692 405796. It costs £3 to join in and be included on the map.

Maps will be available from 46 Hall Lane on the day of the sale.

Proceeds will be put towards new play equipment for Woodville Play Park and North Walsham Memorial Park.