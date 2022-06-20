Four days of fun in store for North Walsham

On the Edge, a motorbike stunt group, will put on a display at North Walsham Funday on Sunday, June 26. - Credit: North Walsham Funday

Four days of fun are in store for North Walsham at one of the town's annual festivals.

North Walsham Funday will take place at the Memorial Park from Thursday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26.

The event, now in its 13th year, will see the return of a funfair, which will be open over all four days.

There will also be a 5km road race and a disco on Friday, while Saturday will see a car boot sale, street entertainment in the town centre from 2pm, followed by a carnival parade and 11 hours of rock 'n' roll music.

On Sunday there will be a dog show, live music in the marquee, On The Edge motorbike stunt team and Carl's BubbleMania in the arena, as well as food and charity stalls.

The event costs more than £9,000 and relies on sponsors and bucket collections.

Event chairman Colin Jeary said: "All the money raised from the event gets ploughed straight back into next year's event."



