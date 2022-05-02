In pictures: Thousands turn out for North Walsham Children's Day

Gallery

Pictured with Peter Rabbit at the North Walsham Children's Day were, back row from left, Ellie, 9, and Evie Mitcham, 7, Oscar and Jacob Gentry, both 8, front row, Jaime Anderson, 3, and Ivy-Mae Johnson, 5. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Record numbers of visitors young and old flocked to North Walsham town centre for the return of the town's annual Children's Day.

Robert Murphy, event chairman, said he was thrilled at the success of the day, which saw thousands of people drawn to the town's St Nicholas Church and High Street.

Mr Murphy said: "It's a fantastic turn-out. The idea is we pay for a lot of it so families who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford it can have a day out. This is the best year we've ever had."

Attractions included two bouncy castles, a climbing wall and a giant 'dartboard' which people threw Velcro-covered balls onto.

People line up to have a go on the giant dart board (for which Velcro-covered balls are used) at the North Walsham Children's Day. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Worthies including town mayor Garry Bull volunteered to stand in the stocks while youngsters tossed soaking wet sponges at their heads.

Emergency services including the police, NARS and Norfolk Blood Bikes put their vehicles on show, while children lined up to have a little owl from Wild Touch animal rescue perch on their hand.

North Walsham Air Cadets helped to hand out programmes and raise funds. Half of the donations will go to North Walsham Play and the other half to the church.

Peter Rabit posed for many photos with children at the North Walsham Children's Day, here he is with William Barrod, 4, Lyla Green, 2 and Evangalina O'Hara, 5. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Families flocked to the return of the North Walsham Children's Day. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

In front of the stocks were Kerina and Jake Branch with their boys Conor, 6, and Callum, 3. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Callum Branch, 3, lets one loose on North Walsham mayor Garry Bull at the North Walsham Children's Day. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Conor Branch, 6, scores a successful hit on North Walsham mayor Garry Bull, in the stocks at the North Walsham Children's Day. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Adam Darricott and Martha, 3, get a feel for one of Norfolk Blood Bikes on display at the North Walsham Children's Day. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Logan Donnerell, 6, throws a sponge at Matt Smith, in the stocks at the North Walsham Children's Day. - Credit: Stuart Anderson