Gallery
In pictures: Thousands turn out for North Walsham Children's Day
- Credit: Stuart Anderson
Record numbers of visitors young and old flocked to North Walsham town centre for the return of the town's annual Children's Day.
Robert Murphy, event chairman, said he was thrilled at the success of the day, which saw thousands of people drawn to the town's St Nicholas Church and High Street.
Mr Murphy said: "It's a fantastic turn-out. The idea is we pay for a lot of it so families who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford it can have a day out. This is the best year we've ever had."
Attractions included two bouncy castles, a climbing wall and a giant 'dartboard' which people threw Velcro-covered balls onto.
Worthies including town mayor Garry Bull volunteered to stand in the stocks while youngsters tossed soaking wet sponges at their heads.
Emergency services including the police, NARS and Norfolk Blood Bikes put their vehicles on show, while children lined up to have a little owl from Wild Touch animal rescue perch on their hand.
North Walsham Air Cadets helped to hand out programmes and raise funds. Half of the donations will go to North Walsham Play and the other half to the church.