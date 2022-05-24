New car boot to take place monthly after early success

The car boot sale at North Walsham Memorial Park on May 22. - Credit: Supplied by Penney Spall

More than 200 people went to a car boot sale at North Walsham's Memorial Park on Sunday, which is set to become a monthly event over summer.

Penney Spall, from the town council market committee, said there were more than 35 people stalls/cars there selling their wares.

She said: "There was a nice steady flow of buyers until midday.

"We as North Walsham Town Council market committee are looking at ways to bring the market town of North Walsham forward and hopefully we will have the support of the local businesses as well as the people living and calling North Walsham their home."

There will be further sales on Sundays June 19, July 17 and August 21, from 9am. Pitches will cost £5. It is hoped future sales will run until 2pm.

Sellers, who can arrive to set up from 8am, are asked to enter the park from Happisburgh Road, and visitors can park in nearby car parks.







