Town postpones Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to predicted rain

North Walsham has cancelled its jubilee celebrations at its Memorial Park over rain fears - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A north Norfolk town has postponed its Platinum Jubilee celebrations over fears it will be washed out by rain.

North Walsham was due to host the Big Lunch at its Memorial Park at 12pm tomorrow, however it has now been rescheduled due to forecasted rain.

Outdoor music, children's games, stalls and a bar had been planned to accompany the picnic, however it will now take place on Sunday, June 12.

A statement by organisers, North Walsham Town Council, read: "It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce that we are postponing our jubilee event.

"It looks like it will be raining all day and that really is not the best for a picnic.

"The event will now be on June 12 - we hope to see you there."