News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Town postpones Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to predicted rain

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:42 PM June 4, 2022
North Walsham Town Council is looking to ban stunt and traction kites from the town's memorial park.

North Walsham has cancelled its jubilee celebrations at its Memorial Park over rain fears - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A north Norfolk town has postponed its Platinum Jubilee celebrations over fears it will be washed out by rain.

North Walsham was due to host the Big Lunch at its Memorial Park at 12pm tomorrow, however it has now been rescheduled due to forecasted rain.

Outdoor music, children's games, stalls and a bar had been planned to accompany the picnic, however it will now take place on Sunday, June 12.

A statement by organisers, North Walsham Town Council, read: "It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce that we are postponing our jubilee event.

"It looks like it will be raining all day and that really is not the best for a picnic.

"The event will now be on June 12 - we hope to see you there."

North Walsham News

Don't Miss

Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Former coastal restaurant up for auction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Bread Source has moved to a bigger premises on Aylsham

North Norfolk bakery to open seven days a week due to 'so much demand'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The former Clarkes ironmongers in Aylsham. Pic: www.archant.co.uk

New woodfired pizza restaurant could open in Norfolk town

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Thorpe St Andrew Fireworks event. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon