What's on in north Norfolk over the Bank Holiday Weekend?

The August Bank Holiday long weekend is right around the corner, and there are plenty of things happening around north Norfolk to keep you busy.

Here are just a few of the events planned between Saturday and Monday (August 27-29).

Arts and crafts: The Creake Abbey Summer Gift Fair is happening in North Creake on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

There will be more than 70 stalls from local businesses, including Loudle Designs with ink sketched art and Monster and Fox with women and children's t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies. Entry and parking are free.

Discover the past: The Bacton and District History Group is having its annual exhibition of pictures, folders and memorabilia at the Bacton Village Hall in Coast Road, on Sunday from 11am-3pm. Entry is free, but donations are welcome and tea, coffee and cakes will be on sale.

Viking fair: There will be a Viking-themed family fair on Sunday from 10am-5pm at Malverncroft, Rectory Road, Ashmanhaugh, NR12 8YP.

The couple putting the event on have a strong interest in Viking archaeology and a bronze helmet with the pattern of a boar was once discovered in the area.

There will be crafts, painting, jewellery, iron works, a Viking encampment with children's games, a charity tea and cake tent, garden sculpture trail and more.

Entry is £1 and there is free, off-road parking.

Visit the owls: Happisburgh Owls are hosting an open day on Sunday, 10am-4.30pm, at 1 Lighthouse Lane, entry is £5.

Dishy delights: The Sheringham Feastival will take place on Sunday from midday-6pm with free entry.

It will be based on the seafront in and around The Crown pub in Lifeboat Plain, which will also be playing 'Ibiza'-style music.

The five street food vendors are The Food Dude with crêpes and waffle sticks, Rude Kitchen serving burgers and fries, Randy's Seafood, Poke Nom with poke bowls and Moco Kitchen with Asian street food.

There will also be a makers market with 22 stalls from local businesses, including The Flora Candle Co, Tide and Earth handcrafted jewellery and florist Myrtle and Thyme.

Rural show returns: The Aylsham Show is taking place at Blickling Estate for the first time since 2019 on Monday, from 8am-6pm.

Advance tickets are £20 or it is £25 on the gate, with under 16s free. The show is more than 70 years and it is at the heart of the county's social and agricultural calendar.

Highlights will include The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, The Terry Stunt Show and The Company of Horsemen.