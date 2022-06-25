Rare chance to travel on historic trains during railway's Vintage Week

North Norfolk Railway's train of Victorian carriages will be in action during the heritage railway's Vintage Week from July 2 to 10. - Credit: Steve Allen

A Victorian train, veteran charabancs and historic cars are preparing to create a colourful spectacle of bygone transport.

North Norfolk Railway's annual 'Vintage Week' takes place from July 2 to 10, and on Sunday, July 3, more than 300 classic road vehicles are expected to descend on the festival.

On the tracks, the railway’s train of restored Victorian carriages will be in action for all nine days, providing passengers with a rare chance to sample rail travel from the 19th century.

The vintage train is scheduled to be hauled by Y14 locomotive No 564, itself 110 years old.

A second steam engine will be running each day hauling carriages dating from the 1930s and 1950s.

Visitors will be able travel on historic buses on July 2 between Holt and Sheringham stations during North Norfolk Railway's Vintage Week. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

Historic buses will gather at Holt Station on Saturday, July 2, with visitors able to travel on selected vehicles which will run between Holt and Sheringham stations every 30 minutes from 10.15am until 5.15pm.

On Sunday, July 3, vintage vehicles will assemble at Holt when the buses are joined by cars, lorries, vans, motorcycles and more.

In all, more than 300 exhibits are expected to be on display at the station.

Sheringham Station will showcase a display of classic motorbikes and Weybourne will display vehicles from the North Norfolk Morris Minors club.

There will also be various sales stalls amongst the displays at Holt.

More than 300 heritage vehicles will gather in Holt on July 3 for North Norfolk Railway's Vintage Week. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

A special train service will run between Sheringham and Holt with departures approximately every 30 minutes from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

Two steam trains and two diesels will be in action for the day, including a heritage railcar which affords drivers-eye views of the line, and visiting diesel locomotive D7659, which will be hauling the line’s train of 1950s suburban carriages.

Graham Hukins, the commercial manager, said: “Vintage Week is a true celebration of transport from bygone eras with trains dating from Victorian times to the 1960s in action all week and a fantastic array of historic road vehicles joining them on the weekend of July 2 and 3.

“The chance to travel on historic trains and classic buses at the same event is very unusual and one not to be missed,” he added.

Full details of the events and activities, including train times, can be found at www.nnrailway.co.uk.































