Rare chance to travel on historic trains during railway's Vintage Week
- Credit: Steve Allen
A Victorian train, veteran charabancs and historic cars are preparing to create a colourful spectacle of bygone transport.
North Norfolk Railway's annual 'Vintage Week' takes place from July 2 to 10, and on Sunday, July 3, more than 300 classic road vehicles are expected to descend on the festival.
On the tracks, the railway’s train of restored Victorian carriages will be in action for all nine days, providing passengers with a rare chance to sample rail travel from the 19th century.
The vintage train is scheduled to be hauled by Y14 locomotive No 564, itself 110 years old.
A second steam engine will be running each day hauling carriages dating from the 1930s and 1950s.
Historic buses will gather at Holt Station on Saturday, July 2, with visitors able to travel on selected vehicles which will run between Holt and Sheringham stations every 30 minutes from 10.15am until 5.15pm.
On Sunday, July 3, vintage vehicles will assemble at Holt when the buses are joined by cars, lorries, vans, motorcycles and more.
Most Read
- 1 More than 1,000 drivers caught speeding through north Norfolk town
- 2 More than 20 vendors lined up for town's food festival
- 3 Council won't say if departed senior officer received a payout
- 4 Sand martins stop cliffside house demolition
- 5 Revealed: Where dangerous parasite has been reported in Norfolk
- 6 Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in north Norfolk
- 7 Bogus roofer going door-to-door in north Norfolk village
- 8 Bell McBellface? Names suggested for Norfolk's new beach bell
- 9 Military helicopters spotted flying over Norfolk
- 10 Like 'salt in the wound' - Councillor laments wind farm move
In all, more than 300 exhibits are expected to be on display at the station.
Sheringham Station will showcase a display of classic motorbikes and Weybourne will display vehicles from the North Norfolk Morris Minors club.
There will also be various sales stalls amongst the displays at Holt.
A special train service will run between Sheringham and Holt with departures approximately every 30 minutes from 9.30am until 4.30pm.
Two steam trains and two diesels will be in action for the day, including a heritage railcar which affords drivers-eye views of the line, and visiting diesel locomotive D7659, which will be hauling the line’s train of 1950s suburban carriages.
Graham Hukins, the commercial manager, said: “Vintage Week is a true celebration of transport from bygone eras with trains dating from Victorian times to the 1960s in action all week and a fantastic array of historic road vehicles joining them on the weekend of July 2 and 3.
“The chance to travel on historic trains and classic buses at the same event is very unusual and one not to be missed,” he added.
Full details of the events and activities, including train times, can be found at www.nnrailway.co.uk.