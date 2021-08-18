Railway's 1940s weekend to return - but in 'scaled back' form

Published: 5:18 PM August 18, 2021

It's one of North Norfolk's most popular events and sees thousands of people step back in time for a weekend, but this year, Sheringham's 1940s weekend will look a little different.

Taking place on September 18-19 the weekend will be a ticketed event run solely by The North Norfolk Railway.

Attendees will be encouraged to dress up in period clothing, there will be displays of military vehicles and a host of stalls selling clothing, food and other ephemera from the decade.

But, due to neither Sheringham nor Holt taking part in the event this year, there will be no street entertainment, park and ride bus service or road closures meaning the popular parades will not take place.

North Norfolk Railway general manager Andrew Munden at Sheringham station.Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Andrew Munden, the general manager of the NN Railway said this year's weekend would be "smaller than previous years".

"In 2019 there were 40,000 people who came to Sheringham for [the weekend] but with social distancing in place, it does mean we are not aiming for anything like that this year," he added.

Mr Munden said neither town was supporting the event "for very good reasons" including that the country was still in lockdown when the road closures, which have to be scheduled months in advance, needed to be organised.

He said the railway was making 4,000 tickets available for the event, which must be bought in advance and while events at Sheringham station "will be much scaled-down" it will be "business as usual" at Weybourne and Holt.

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Munden said: "It's a shame because the loss of Sheringham's involvement means there will be no road closures and parades. it will be a scaled-down event but hopefully still really enjoyable.

"We know that the 1940s re-enactment across the community is very active and for a lot of people it's the highlight of their year which obviously wasn't able to happen last year so I'm still expecting a lot of people to come to the area for it if only to see their friends."

"It's the most popular event in the railway calendar, this year is the 26th year the 1940s event has run but it just gets more popular every year."

Sheringham Town Council has been contacted for comment.

Sheringham 1940s weekend civilian parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL







