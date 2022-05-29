Engine Y14, pictured steaming alongside Kelling, will appear at North Norfolk Railway's Steam and Diesel Gala on June 10, 11 and 12. - Credit: Steve Allen

A variety of locomotives, railcars and shunters will take to the tracks next month for a steam and diesel gala.

The North Norfolk Railway's annual mixed gala takes place on June 10, 11 and 12 with an 11-engine line-up including two visiting engines.

The first, D7659, owned by the Waterman Railway Heritage Trust, will be making her debut visit gala appearance following a restoration that amounted to a complete rebuild of the 1966-built locomotive.

The second visitor is courtesy of Direct Rail Services, details of which will be confirmed nearer the event.

Two of the line’s resident steam engines will be in action on each of the three days – Y14 Class No 564 was built in 1912 and has spent most of her life in East Anglia while 7F No 53809 was constructed in 1925 in Darlington for the famous Somerset & Dorset Railway.

The railway’s collection of heritage diesels will also be out in force with popular Class 37, D6732, which recently celebrated her 60th Birthday, Class 31, D5631, and London Underground liveried Class 20, 20227 “Sherlock Holmes”, also starring at the event.

The North Norfolk’s recently-repainted four-car suburban set will be among the rolling stock in use while the line’s restored vintage train of four- and six- wheeled carriages, some dating from Victorian times, will also make an appearance.

The line’s art-deco Gresley Buffet Car, currently sporting 1960s “blood & custard” livery, is planned to be in service serving a selection of drinks, snacks and real ale.

It is also planned to have a real ale bar at Sheringham with a variety of Norfolk ales available.

One, two and three day rover tickets are available for the event which sees trains running from approximately 9.00am each day.

One day tickets are £22.50 when booked in advance while two days unlimited travel is £40.00 and the full three days will cost £55.00.

Commercial Manager Graham Hukins said: “The mixed traction gala promises not just a varied line-up of motive power but a host of opportunities to watch and ride the many trains that will be running."

Full details of the event can be found at www.nnrailway.co.uk.












