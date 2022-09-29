Railway goes loco for autumn with weekend showcase

The Y14 No 564 steam locomotive will feature in the North Norfolk Railway's Autumn Showcase weekend. - Credit: NNR

Trains dating from Victorian times to the 1960s will be taking passengers for rides over the North Norfolk Railway's Autumn Showcase weekend.

On October 8-9, three steam engines and a diesel locomotive will operate between the railway's Sheringham and Holt stations.

Graham Hukins, commercial manager, said: “The event will serve up a timetable full of variety giving visitors a chance to ride behind several different locomotives and explore our three stations which afford passengers with excellent photographic opportunities.”

Among the line-up will be the line's oldest working locomotive, Y14 No 564, which was built in 1912 to a Victorian design, hauling a train of four and six-wheeled carriages from the 19th century.

Graham Hukins, North Norfolk Railway commercial manager. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

Other locomotives will include 7F No. 53809 which was built for the Somerset & Dorset Joint Railway in 1925, and No. 90775, 'The Royal Norfolk Regiment'. The 1960-built Class 31 diesel locomotive D5631 will complete the line-up.

Visitors can also look behind the scenes at the Weybourne locomotive, carriage and wagon works and join a guided tour of the sheds.