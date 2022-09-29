News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Railway goes loco for autumn with weekend showcase

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:40 AM September 29, 2022
The Y14 No 564 steam locomotive will feature in the North Norfolk Railway's Autumn Showcase weekend. 

Trains dating from Victorian times to the 1960s will be taking passengers for rides over the North Norfolk Railway's Autumn Showcase weekend.

On October 8-9, three steam engines and a diesel locomotive will operate between the railway's Sheringham and Holt stations. 

Graham Hukins, commercial manager, said: “The event will serve up a timetable full of variety giving visitors a chance to ride behind several different locomotives and explore our three stations which afford passengers with excellent photographic opportunities.” 

Among the line-up will be the line's oldest working locomotive, Y14 No 564, which was built in 1912 to a Victorian design, hauling a train of four and six-wheeled carriages from the 19th century.

Graham Hukins, North Norfolk Railway commercial manager

Graham Hukins, North Norfolk Railway commercial manager. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

Other locomotives will include 7F No. 53809 which was built for the Somerset & Dorset Joint Railway in 1925, and No. 90775, 'The Royal Norfolk Regiment'. The 1960-built Class 31 diesel locomotive D5631 will complete the line-up.

Visitors can also look behind the scenes at the Weybourne locomotive, carriage and wagon works and join a guided tour of the sheds.

