North Norfolk artists to throw open their doors

Berni Marfleet at work in his studio. - Credit: Supplied by Berni Marfleet

North Walsham artist Berni Marfleet is working on something special to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The sculptor, who works mostly with scrap metal, said he wanted to create something that would "capture the spirit of the occasion with a light touch".

Mr Marfleet said: "For around 25 years I have been seeking to turn discarded and perhaps forgotten items into new forms which can change our perception of things we take for granted – wherever possible with a dose of surreal humour thrown in."

Mr Marfleet is one of 134 artists and crafters who are part of North Norfolk Studios and are planning to open their workshops to the public for an open studios event from May 28 to June 5.

A variety of work ranging from ceramics to painting, sculpture, textiles , photography and jewelry will be on show.

"We are looking forward to sharing our creativity and love of the region with everyone who comes to see us," Mr Marfleet added.

The event is organised into 14 'art trails' linking members in different areas, for more information, visit www.northnorfolkstudios.co.uk.