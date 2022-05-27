Platinum Jubilee: Guide to North Norfolk events

A street party in Stalham during the 2002 jubilee celebrations. Scenes such as this are set to be repeated for the Platinum Jubilee, with many events planned across north Norfolk from Thursday to Sunday. - Credit: Archant

The grand celebration is almost upon us - the Queen's Platinum Jubilee!

Thursday will mark the first of four days of festivities including proclamations from town criers, illuminated beacons, live music and fireworks will take over streets, parks and village greens.

Here are some of the larger events happening across north Norfolk.

Jubilee celebrations on Cromer Pier in 2012. - Credit: Â© ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Aylsham

On Thursday 6pm-10pm there will be a party at the Recreation Ground including live music, lighting of the beacon and fireworks. On Sunday from there will be a street party in the Market Place from midday, but this is already fully booked.

Briston

There will be an evening celebration and lighting of the village of the beacon on Thursday evening.

On Friday, Briston’s gala returns for the first time since the 1990s. Becky Green, one of the organisers, said that while the gala used to be a fundraising event, this would be a pure celebration, with live music from 7pm. A highlight of the old Briston galas, a pram race around the village, will take place from 5pm.

A fun run will kick off the gala at 11am, and other events on the village green, including a dog show, vintage tractor display, stalls and dancing, will follow after midday.

Cley

On Thursday from 2pm at Saint Margaret's Church there will be music and spoken word performances dedicated to Elizabeth II and Elizabeth I.

Cromer

On Thursday, there will be a town crier proclamation and a street dance next to the church at 2pm, and a street party on Church Street will start at 3.30pm. A Second World War Spitfire is due to fly over the town and seafront at 5pm.

A torchlit procession from the churchyard to Runton Road carpark will leave at 8.3pm, for the jubilee beacon lighting at 9.35pm. On Friday from 7.30pm, Poppyland Radio will host a party at North Lodge Park.

Jubilee celebrations on Cromer Pier in 2012. - Credit: Â© ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Happisburgh

On Sunday from 1pm there will be a picnic in the park with live music, children's craft tent, royal quiz and tug of war, village treasure hunt and fun run.

Holt

On Thursday at the Market Place, there will a town crier proclamation and welcome speeches at 2pm, followed by the unveiling of commemorative slates and the cutting a six-tier jubilee cake by Lady Dannatt. The bands Hot Smoke and Danger will play from 3pm-5pm, followed by Third Degree from 7pm, and a community singing, beacon lighting and fireworks display will take place from 9.15pm.

On Friday there will be a '70 years of Holt' photo exhibition from 10am and a civic service from 6pm, and on Saturday there will be a thanksgiving afternoon team from 3pm. On Sunday there will be a jubilee market at Bakers Tard from 10am, and a 'big community lunch' from midday.

Mundesley

On Thursday there will be a beacon lighting and laser lights show at Seafront Gardens 7pm-10pm. On Saturday 2pm-6pm there will be a party at Gold Park with Punch and Judy show, bar, craft tent, games and a bake off contest.

North Walsham

On Thursday from 2pm at the Memorial Park, there will be a town crier proclamation and performance by the Poppies Children's Choir. The beacon lighting will be at 9pm. On Sunday there will be bands, picnic, food stalls, entertainment, beer tent and games from midday to 5pm.

Runton (East and West)

The two villages have been holding a shared 'Royal scarecrow trail' to get everyone in the jubilee spirit. A beacon will be lit at Woodhill Playing Field on Thursday evening.

Scarecrows inspired by the Queen have been set up around East and West Runton in north Norfolk to get everyone in the jubilee spirit. - Credit: Supplied by the parish council

Sheringham

On Thursday, there will be a proclamation at the town clock at 2pm. A procession will start at 7.30pm, from Ottendorf Green to the Leas, where there will be a picnic and the beacon ceremony.

On Sunday, there will be a street party on High Street from midday-3pm. There will be prizes for best dressed table/group, shop window and best decorated garden or balcony, with the winners to be announced at 3pm.

Stalham

On Thursday from miday-5pm there will be a Jubilee party at the Museum of the Broads. On Friday from 7pm-10pm there will be a Ceilidh dance at the Poppy Centre, and on Saturday midday-5pm there will be a picnic at Stalham Recreation Ground.

On Sunday from 11am-5pm there will be live music, dance and more in the High Street.

Wroxham

From 7.30pm on Thursday there will be a jubilee celebration at Wroxham Football Club. Entry is free, there will be live music, a singalong and the lighting of a beacon. Hoveton and Wroxham are also hosting a 'jubilee chip trail' until Saturday, in which someone can win a £25 Roys voucher by posing for a selfie with a chip at 15 businesses around the villages.

Beeston Regis: A royal village

One Norfolk village which has already started celebrating the Platinum Jubilee has a special royal connection.

Beeston Regis, near Sheringham, is one of only 15 places in the UK with the suffix Regis, which in Latin means ‘of the king’.

Beeston Hall School hosted a jubilee concert on May 26, which featured pupils and Cromer and Sheringham Brass Band playing some of the Queen’s favourite tunes.

All Saints Church at Beeston Regis. - Credit: Supplied by David Riddle

Roy Beckley at All Saints Church at Beeston Regis. - Credit: Supplied by David Riddle

And on Wednesday, June 1, from 2pm-4pm, the North Norfolk Classic Car Club will host a show of cars with royal connections on the All Saints Church field. On Thursday at 9.40pm there will be a bugle call announcing the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.

Roy Beckley, parish council vice chairman, said the village was given its ‘regis’ in 1399 by Henry IV, when it became part of the Lancaster inheritance. Much of the land was sold off over the centuries, but the Duchy of Lancaster retains the right to present the rector of All Saints, and the Queen is patron of the church.

Mr Beckley said: “Much of the history of the village is centred around the church. We’re proud of our regis.”

