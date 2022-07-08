Summertime fun programme announced for seaside village

The Nelson's Shantymen are part of the summer of programme of events coming to Mundesley. - Credit: Colin Finch

Punch and Judy shows and live music will be part of an upcoming Summertime on the Prom programme in Mundesley.

To take place the seafront gardens, the programme includes: Nelson Shantymen on July 31, Punch and Judy on August 7, Pavilion Brass Band on August 13, Walker Brothers on August 21.

All events will run 2pm-4pm and entry is free.

On August 28, there will open air cinema at Gold Park in the village, with the feature film being Grease. People - who are encouraged to dress up in the fashions of the 50s - can arrive from 7pm, with the film to start at 8.30pm.

Hot food, ice cream, donuts and a licenced bar will be opened from 7pm.

There will be free entry, but collection buckets for donations.

And on Sunday, September 11, Gold Park will host a dog show from 11am-4pm. There will be 12 classes including 'waggiest tail', 'friendliest rescue' and 'precocious pup up to one year'. All proceeds will go to an animal charity.