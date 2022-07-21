News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hot wheels to go on show at village festival

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:03 AM July 21, 2022
A huge range of cars and motorcycles will go on show at the Mundesley Motorshow. 

A huge range of cars and motorcycles will go on show at the Mundesley Motorshow. - Credit: Scott Rose

Mean machines which are usually hidden away in barns and garages across Norfolk will go on show at an upcoming event on the north Norfolk coast. 

The Mundesley Motorshow is taking place on Sunday, July 31 from 11am-4pm at the village's Gold Park, with scores of vintage, classic and retro cars and bikes expected to take part. 

Scott Rose, from the event, said: "See everything from a 1908 Stanley steam car to a modern classic Ferrari or Lotus and even a Sinclair C5.

"Plus there will be a full display of local emergency services, police, coastguard, fire service and paramedics.

"Gold Park will be brought alive by the sounds of local folk group the Browns and also the Poppyland Radio roadshow."

A barbecue, food trucks and licenced bar in a 1961 Routemaster bus will be on hand. The show is raising money for the village air scouts and Royal British Legion branch. 



