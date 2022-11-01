Dementia inclusive choir returns ahead of 90 year anniversary

Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society will perform Christmas carols at Sheringham Little Theatre on December 5. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

As choir singing sessions return in north Norfolk a member is reminding people of the social and mental health benefits of joining in.

Bob Cumber, 76, of Sheringham, has been a member of the Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society for over 20 years and believes singing in choirs has many benefits.

Mr Cumber said: "Most people in our group come down for their love of singing and choral music, but there are huge health aspects to be part of the group.

"Singing is well recognised as having huge mental health aspects as you can bellow out stress and bad feelings, singing in a group also has inclusive social positives.

"People with dementia, though they lose their memory, don't tend to lose their tune so it is really positive for them to get out of the house and feel special again."

The Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society's 2022-23 season kicks off in St Peter’s Parish Church, Sheringham on Saturday, November 12 at 7pm.

The group's return to harmonious singing starts with renditions of Italian composer Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle.

The soloists will be Rebecca Kaznowski a soprano, Maria Willis a mezzo-soprano, James Beddoe, a tenor, and Alex Bower-Brown playing bass.

Mr Cumber added: "We are very lucky to have four young professional singers joining us.

"The performance will be conducted by David Ballard and accompanied by Philip Adams playing the organ and William Falconer playing the piano.

"Despite its title, this work is neither 'petite' because the performance isn't small at all, in fact it is about an hour and a half long, almost an opera.

"Nor is it, 'solemn' because it is actually a very energetic performance, which also has lots of powerful solo singing within."

The choir plans to mark its emerald anniversary in April 2023 with a concert celebrating the changes in choral music over the last 90 years.

"We are delighted and so proud that the history of our choir club dates back 90 years, it is an extraordinary length of time and plans have been put in place for next spring's celebration," Mr Cumber said.





Tickets cost £14 advanced, £16 on the door, and under 18’s free.

All tickets purchased from the box office at Sheringham Little Theatre.