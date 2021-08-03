Full steam ahead for the Marsham Show 2021, say organisiers

Published: 12:25 PM August 3, 2021

The Marsham Show will be back at Orchard Cottage from August 14-15 this year - Credit: Archant

A popular agricultural show, known for its impressive array of vintage machinery, will be back under full steam this summer, organisers have said.

Like many events, the 2020 Marsham Show, had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the two-day event will make a welcome return later this month.

A previous Starting Handle Club summer show in Marsham. Photo: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Taking place on August 14-15 at Orchard Cottage in the village, the show will feature a mixture of attractions including live music from local bands, fairground rides, a dog agility show, Raz the clown and trade and food stalls.

There will also be classic vehicles on display, the oldest of which will date back to 1902, vintage harvesting demonstrations, parade ring displays and tractor pulling.

The main event of the show, the road run which sees dozens of tractors drive around local roads offering rides to show-goers, will take place on Saturday evening and will be followed by a meal and live music from Pat Jordan and Finian's Rainbow.

There's lots to do at The Marsham Show - Credit: Archant

Bob Parke, the show organiser said he and the other organisers could not wait to welcome people back to the event.

He said: "Last year was a total washout with all the coronavirus restrictions and that but it's better this year.

"It's very hectic but it's nice to be back on the showground and we really feel like we've had a good response since we decided to go ahead this year."

Mr Parke said a number of steps would be in place at the show to help keep everyone safe.

"We have hired a team of professional cleaners to sanitise and go around everything, they will be on-site all day Saturday and Sunday so we are doing the best we can," he said.

Mr Parke said this year's Marsham show would also be sticking to its roots of providing a good, affordable family day out.

He said: "The aim of the show from day one was to give people a great weekend out at a very modest price.

"It's a great family day out and if vintage machinery isn't your thing there's plenty of other stuff to do here."

The Marsham Show will take place on August 14-15 at Orchard Cottage, Marsham. Tickets are £5 for adults, under 15s go free.