Lady Walpole to host summer art exhibition at country hall

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:15 AM April 30, 2022
Lady Walpole at Mannington Hall. 

Lady Walpole at Mannington Hall. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

The medieval country house Mannington Hall will be buzzing with creativity this summer with plans for an art exhibition and and art competition for children. 

Mannington - between Aylsham and Holt - is to host the event called Art for Today from July 27-August 28, with garden open days Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday 11am-5pm and visits also possible by appointment.

Lady Laurel Walpole, from Mannington, said: "It is so good to be able to get back to welcoming people to our garden and to once again be holding an art exhibition here.

"My late husband Robin’s encouragement for young artists was well known especially through his years as chair of the then Norwich Art School - now NUA."

On Saturday, July 30 there will be an 'art for all ages day' when artists will pass on some of their techniques. The children's' competition will take place on the same day.



