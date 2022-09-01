Khoros choir to sing at damaged north Norfolk church

They have sung at Westminster Abbey and Windsor's St George's Chapel, but their next venue will be a small medieval church in desperate need of ceiling repairs.

Wiveton church, which was damaged when a beam fell from its ceiling during a storm three years ago, will host a concert by the London-based Khoros choir on Saturday, September 8 from 7pm.

The church's plight even prompted a visit by Prince Charles on July 26, when he attended a concert at nearby Cley church, held to raise funds for Wiveton.

Prince Charles on his visit to Cley church for a concert in support of the nearby Wiveton church. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Noel Bolingbroke-Kent, from the church's friends group, said the concert would help raise money for the repairs.

He said: "Khoros choir is much better than an ordinary choir and has a national following, although they are probably not so well known in Norfolk."

The group will sing works by composers including Sergei Rachmaninov, John Tavener, William Byrd and Hildegard of Bingen.

Tickets are available on the door for a minimum suggested donation to the repair fund of £12.