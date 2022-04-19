Antiques Roadshow-style valuation day planned for village church

Antiques experts from Aylsham-based Keys Auctioneers and Valuers are planning an 'Antiques Roadshow'-style event to benefit a village church.

David Broom, from Keys, said people would be able to bring in all sorts of antiques, fine art and collectables for assessment.

Mr Broom said: "This is a great chance to quiz some of the region’s foremost experts about your family heirlooms.

“Whether you are considering selling your items, or are simply curious about what they are, this is the opportunity to receive an expert appraisal, while helping us to raise money for a great cause as well.”

The session will take place at St Peter and St Paul Church in Bergh Apton, near Norwich, on Friday, April 22 from 10.30am until 4pm.

The £3 per item valuation cost will be donated to church funds. Visitors can book a hour-long slot to have up to three items assessed, visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/bergh-apton-jubilee-festival-138829.

It is also possible to turn up without an appointment, but this may involve a wait.