Special Jubilee trains planned for Norfolk steam railway

Jubilee Journeys will run on the Bure Valley Railway over half term. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

Celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign with a right royal day out planned on a Norfolk steam railway for the Platinum Jubilee.

Jubilee Journeys will run at the Bure Valley Railway over half-term from Saturday, May 28 until Sunday, June 5.

Trains will run between Aylsham and Wroxham, with return journeys departing from both, and the stations will be decorated.

There will also be a royal activity for children to complete and free Union Jack Flags for all youngsters to wave out of the windows.

Katie Bence, marketing manager, said: "We hope our visitors will enjoy a nostalgic journey by steam enjoying some quality time while enjoying this historic landmark event."

The Bure Valley Railway is Norfolk’s longest narrow gauge steam railway and all trains have special wheelchair-accessible coaches.

There is free parking and disabled toilet facilities at both stations.

Pre-booking online is advisable to avoid disappointment at bvrw.co.uk

