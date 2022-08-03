Dog show planned to help greyhound charity in need
- Credit: Archant
Canines and their two-legged companions are invited to a dog show to take place in aid of a greyhound charity.
Jayne Kidman has organised the event at Ingham Village Hall on Sunday, August 14, which will include a competition with 25 different classes ranging from best pup to scruffiest dog.
She said there would also be a craft fair featuring local crafters, and food and drink would be available.
"All monies raised on the day will be donated to the Greyhound Trust Eastern Counties," Ms Kidman said.
"The charity is desperate for funds to help with associated costs of rescue greyhounds."
The trust has been based at Meadowgreen Dog Rescue in Hales in south Norfolk since 2008.
Gates open at 10am and judging starts at 11am. Parking is £1 per vehicle and all classes are £2 per entry.
Call 07920 102931 with any inquiries about the dog show.