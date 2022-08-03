News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Dog show planned to help greyhound charity in need

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:09 PM August 3, 2022
File photo of a greyhound. A dog show will take place to raise money for a greyhound charity.

File photo of a greyhound. A dog show will take place to raise money for a greyhound charity. - Credit: Archant

Canines and their two-legged companions are invited to a dog show to take place in aid of a greyhound charity. 

Jayne Kidman has organised the event at Ingham Village Hall on Sunday, August 14, which will include a competition with 25 different classes ranging from best pup to scruffiest dog. 

She said there would also be a craft fair featuring local crafters, and food and drink would be available. 

"All monies raised on the day will be donated to the Greyhound Trust Eastern Counties," Ms Kidman said. 

"The charity is desperate for funds to help with associated costs of rescue greyhounds."

The trust has been based at Meadowgreen Dog Rescue in Hales in south Norfolk since 2008.

Gates open at 10am and judging starts at 11am. Parking is £1 per vehicle and all classes are £2 per entry.

Most Read

  1. 1 Prince Charles delights with visit to north Norfolk church
  2. 2 Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library
  3. 3 'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site
  1. 4 Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman
  2. 5 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
  3. 6 All you need to know ahead of Cromer Carnival Week 2022
  4. 7 Large emergency response after reports of missing person
  5. 8 Police called to library after protest at drag queen's story time
  6. 9 Church in north Norfolk village could be converted into housing
  7. 10 ‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Call 07920 102931 with any inquiries about the dog show. 

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk.

Skygazing

Meteor shower with 'fireballs' one of two to peak this week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk District Council is hosting a Battle of the Beaches contest. 

'Battle of the Beaches' contest to decide north Norfolk's favourite

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Motorists could face delays on Norfolk's roads due to roadworks. Picture shows the A11. Picture: Son

Norfolk Live News

Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon