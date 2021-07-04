News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

In photos: Shoppers brave summer showers at Sunday market

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:22 PM July 4, 2021   
Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Hundreds of people dodged summer showers on Sunday to attend Holt's Sunday Market in a celebration of independent businesses.

Holt's regular Sunday market made a welcome return to the town last month after a hiatus of more than 60 years.

Holt Sunday MarketRos Copping, Think In MarksByline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Ros Copping, Think In Marks Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first market attracted around 3,000 people and on Sunday, July 4, traders and shoppers returned to the north Norfolk town to browse more than 40 stalls selling everything from locally brewed beer to handmade textiles and food.

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Taking place in the Market Place and Star Plain, the event celebrated independent businesses and saw the centre of Holt pedestrianised to become a bustling marketplace complete with live music and communal tables for people to sit at and soak up the atmosphere.

With more markets planned for for July and August it is hoped the event will build month by month.

Holt Sunday markets are planned for the first Sunday of each month until December. 

Holt Sunday MarketAngela Humphrey DesignsByline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Angela Humphrey Designs Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday MarketByline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday MarketByline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday MarketCaira Cardarelli of Cardarelli's Cakery with Grace Day.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Caira Cardarelli of Cardarelli's Cakery with Grace Day. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Most Read

  1. 1 Bid to turn north Norfolk field into campsite
  2. 2 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
  3. 3 Norfolk beach named as one of Britain's best picnic spots
  1. 4 New seafood van with siren playing A-Team music offering home deliveries
  2. 5 In photos: Shoppers brave summer showers at Sunday market
  3. 6 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  4. 7 Petition launched against plans to build 350 homes on woodland site
  5. 8 In the pink: New 'sugar coated' cake shop opens
  6. 9 Sancho and ponchos! Norfolk England fans brave rain for Ukraine clash
  7. 10 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

General manager, Tracey Manning, front, and bar supervisor, Sam Mckinnie, in The Saloon cocktail bar

Village pub reopens after nine years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The old North Walsham Town Council offices.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Is Wetherspoons' seven-year quest to build in town over?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
We asked people in Cromer if they think the town should become a car free destination

Your say: Should Cromer become a car free town?

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The Vagaband will close Holt Festival on Saturday, July 31

Line-up for this year's Holt Festival announced

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus