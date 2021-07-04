In photos: Shoppers brave summer showers at Sunday market

Published: 4:22 PM July 4, 2021

Hundreds of people dodged summer showers on Sunday to attend Holt's Sunday Market in a celebration of independent businesses.

Holt's regular Sunday market made a welcome return to the town last month after a hiatus of more than 60 years.

Holt Sunday Market Ros Copping, Think In Marks Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first market attracted around 3,000 people and on Sunday, July 4, traders and shoppers returned to the north Norfolk town to browse more than 40 stalls selling everything from locally brewed beer to handmade textiles and food.

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Taking place in the Market Place and Star Plain, the event celebrated independent businesses and saw the centre of Holt pedestrianised to become a bustling marketplace complete with live music and communal tables for people to sit at and soak up the atmosphere.

With more markets planned for for July and August it is hoped the event will build month by month.

Holt Sunday markets are planned for the first Sunday of each month until December.

Holt Sunday Market Angela Humphrey Designs Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Caira Cardarelli of Cardarelli's Cakery with Grace Day. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan



