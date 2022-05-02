Demonstration of flower power comes to retirement complex

Florist David Wright will lead a demonstration on making flower arrangements in Stalham.

Mr Wright, who has a shop in Tunstead, will showcase his skills creating floral displays at McCarthy Stone's retirement living development, Homestead Place on Upper Staithe Road, on Thursday, May 5.

Cheryl Bisset, from McCarthy Stone, said guests would have the chance to win one of Mr Wright's arrangements.

She said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome David and the people of Stalham to Homestead Place for what I’m sure will be a fun afternoon.

"Spaces are limited so I would encourage everyone to book their place now and join us for our exclusive demonstration."

Homestead Place is built on the site of a former abattoir site opposite the town's Tesco.

Before construction began in 2019, the plot of disused land had lain dormant for a decade.

The development includes 30 apartments with a mix of two and three bedrooms.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to call 0800 201 4811.