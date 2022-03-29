Holt Sunday Market with street food and crafts returns this weekend

The wait is almost over as the Holt Sunday Market, which attracted thousands to the town last year, is returning by popular demand.

It launched last summer and was a big hit with more than 40 stalls offering handmade crafts, artisan food and drink and street food from independent Norfolk businesses.

Norfolk Raider Cider is one of the stallholders at the Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

It is back this Sunday, April 3, from 10am to 3pm, and will once again see the Market Place and Star Plain closed to vehicles for the event.

It then runs every first Sunday of the month until December 4, except June 5 when there will be a community Jubilee Big Lunch.

The event also features communal tables and chairs, a vinyl DJ and acoustic buskers.

Buy unique handmade crafts at the Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Holt has a long history of markets which started in the medieval times selling livestock and produce at what is now called the Market Place.

You can pre-book parking at loveholt.com/hsm-home