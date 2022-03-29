News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Holt Sunday Market with street food and crafts returns this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:37 AM March 29, 2022
Holt Sunday Market returns for 2022. 

Holt Sunday Market returns for 2022. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

The wait is almost over as the Holt Sunday Market, which attracted thousands to the town last year, is returning by popular demand.

It launched last summer and was a big hit with more than 40 stalls offering handmade crafts, artisan food and drink and street food from independent Norfolk businesses.

Norfolk Raider Cider is one of the stallholders at the Holt Sunday Market. 

Norfolk Raider Cider is one of the stallholders at the Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

It is back this Sunday, April 3, from 10am to 3pm, and will once again see the Market Place and Star Plain closed to vehicles for the event. 

It then runs every first Sunday of the month until December 4, except June 5 when there will be a community Jubilee Big Lunch. 

The event also features communal tables and chairs, a vinyl DJ and acoustic buskers. 

Buy unique handmade crafts at the Holt Sunday Market.

Buy unique handmade crafts at the Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Holt has a long history of markets which started in the medieval times selling livestock and produce at what is now called the Market Place. 

You can pre-book parking at loveholt.com/hsm-home

Holt News

Don't Miss

Fish and chip shops north Norfolk

Fish and chip shops facing 'colossal' costs amid war in Ukraine

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Hornbeam Road carpark North Walsham

North Norfolk District Council

Car park to provide free parking during works in North Walsham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A car has been left in the B1150 Norwich Road close to Horstead.

Norfolk Live News

Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The site at the Cromer heathland where a disposable BBQ was found.

Norfolk Live News

Discarded BBQ thought to have caused Cromer heathland blaze

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon