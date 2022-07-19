News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Double ticket offer for Holt Festival's 'Super Saturday'

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:04 PM July 19, 2022
N'famady Kouyate and his band are performing on 'Super Saturday' of the Holt Festival. 

N'famady Kouyate and his band are performing on 'Super Saturday' of the Holt Festival.

The return of the Holt Festival is just around the corner - and organisers have a surprise in store for 'Super Saturday'.

Starting this Saturday (July 23) the festival of art, music and culture builds up to a climactic ending one week later at Super Saturday.

Festival-goers can buy a combined £20 ticket for two musical events on the final day on July 30, making for a saving of £7.

Super Saturday's programme starts with a free family events at Gresham’s Pre-Prep School Field in Holt from 3pm, including a regular entertainer at the festival, Maynard Flip Flap. To book tickets for this head to www.holtfestival.org.

The musical acts playing later are Flats and Sharps - a four-piece bluegrass outfit from Penzance - from 6pm, and N'famady Kouyaté from 8.30pm. 

Originally from Guinea and now based in Wales, Kouyaté and his band will play modern interpretations of traditional West African Mandingue songs and rhythms.


