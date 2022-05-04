From Picasso to Paul Martin: What's in store for Holt Festival 2022

Paul Martin will be at this year's Holt Festival. - Credit: Supplied by the Holt Festival

Art by Picasso and Lucian Freud, a talk by antiques expert Paul Martin and music from the Guinean master N’famady Kouyaté will be among the highlights of this year's Holt Festival.

The week-long celebration of arts, poetry, talks, music and comedy will run July 23-30, and will this year include a new Charlotte Fraser ceramics prize alongside the existing Sir John Hurt and Sworders art prizes.

Anwen Hurt, the festival's artistic director, said: "We are very excited by the way the programme has come together and very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to a scintillating Holt Festival in 2022."

Among the other highlights planned will be a talk by bestselling author Marian Keyes and a reading by the poet Lemn Sissay of his memoir My Name Is Why.

Works by the artists John Craxton and Alberto Giacometti will also go on show. Bookings are open from May 16, visit www.holtfestival.org to find out more.

