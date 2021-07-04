Norfolk beach named as one of Britain's best picnic spots

Published: 10:09 AM July 4, 2021 Updated: 10:28 AM July 4, 2021

A north Norfolk beach known for its panoramic views and expansive beach has been named as one of Britain's best picnic spots.

The beach is the only location in Norfolk and Suffolk to make the list.

Countryfile magazine has listed Holkham beach on the North Norfolk coast as number 16 in its list of the 21 best places to picnic in Britain.

Recommending the beach for its "three miles of flat, golden sands stretch as far as the eye can see" the magazine says: "Although it’s one of East Anglia’s most popular stretches of sand, Holkham Beach is so vast you won’t have any trouble finding a secluded spot.

"The beach is part of Holkham National Nature Reserve, and the dunes harbour natterjack toads and as well as a beautiful variety of orchids, thistles and sea lavender; offshore, little terns hover and dive for fish.

"If the northerly winds pick up, pitch up within the pinewoods that back onto the beach."