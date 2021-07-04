Happisburgh lighthouse announces summer open days

Published: 9:31 AM July 4, 2021

Happisburgh Lighthouse is painted in the traditional red and white colours. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

One of north Norfolk's most famous landmarks has announced its summer open days.

Happisburgh Lighthouse, in Happisburgh, will be reopening to the public for a series of open days from July 25.

The structure is the oldest working lighthouse in East Anglia and the only independently operated lighthouse in the UK.

Built in 1790, the lighthouse was originally one of a pair and is one of the area's most famous landmarks, visible for miles around with its distinctive red and white striped tower.

It will be open to the public every Sunday for eight weeks from Sunday, July 25 to Sunday, September 12.

Visitors will be required to wear facemasks or face shields. Children must be a minimum height of 1.15m high to climb the tower and must be able to climb unassisted.

Tours of the lighthouse will take place in groups of 10 and booking is also advised.