Sight loss doesn’t dim Norfolk actor’s stage talents

Gillian Dean rehearsing for the role Susy in Wait Until Dark, which is part of Sheringham Little Theatre's summer drama programme. - Credit: Matt Jamie

Actor Gillian Dean is set to play a blind woman in a summer drama thriller, using her own visual impairment to bring extra realism to the role.

And two weeks later she will play a fully-sighted character in a classic comedy, using stage craft and support from fellow cast members so her disability is not noticeable.

Ms Dean, 42 and from Lakenham in Norwich is rehearsing for both roles at Sheringham Little Theatre this month.

Gillian Dean, who is appearing in two plays at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Teele Dunkley

In the play Wait Until Dark, she plays blind Susy, who lives alone in her 1960s London flat and is targeted by three desperate con men. In Table Manners she is Annie, who is trying to spend an illicit weekend with her brother-in-law.

Ms Dean said: “Thumbs up to the Little Theatre for casting a visually-impaired person to play Susy.

“It is good for ethical reasons and because we disabled actors are under-represented - but I can also bring real authenticity to the role.

Gillian Dean in Home Fires. - Credit: Supplied by Gillian Dean

“I have played sighted roles before and it is all about talking to the cast and director about what I can and cannot do and finding ways around it.

“I can see enough not to fall over things but if, say, I cannot see a step on stage we can arrange for someone else to go up it first so I can follow.

"And if my cue is from a facial expression other cast members can make a noise or give me a nudge."

Play director Brendan Murray said: “A sighted actor can represent a blind person on stage, but Gillian’s real-life experience is teaching us how to portray things from a genuine visually-impaired perspective.

"She is amazingly positive and a very able actor.”

Gillian, who grew up in Taverham, has been losing her sight to a degenerative eye condition from the age of seven.

But she has not let it stop her living a full life - working in front of house and manager roles at Norwich Playhouse, and The Garage after gaining an honours degree in contemporary theatre.

Wait Until Dark runs from August 9-13 and Table Manners from August 23-31, visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call 01263 822347 for more.



