Folk acts head to coast as weekend festival returns

Richard Digance will play at the Folk on the Strand festival. - Credit: Supplied by the festival

Folk musicians will make a beeline for the coast next month as the Folk on the Strand festival returns for a second year.

Event producer Scott Butler, who is also behind Cromer's Folk on the Pier, said The Voice semi-finalist Sally Barker, Marion Fleetwood and Gregg Cave of folk rock band TRADarrr, Richard Digance and Gerry Colvin would be among the line-up.

Norfolk-based acts including Kevan Taplin, the Browns, Joe and Mary, Anto Morra and the Shackleton Trio and Rattlebox will also perform.

The Shackleton Trio will play at the Overstrand festival. - Credit: Supplied by the festival

The festival will run from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 and take place at the Belfry Centre in Cromer Road, Overstrand.

Mr Butler said: "Tickets will be strictly limited to 70, in consideration of venue size and audience comfort."

Tickets range from £60 for the whole weekend, to £10 for the afternoon concerts and £15 for the evening gigs, and are available from the Belfry Centre or online at www.folkonthepier.co.uk/merchandise.

Gerry Colvin will be among the performers at Folk on the Strand. - Credit: John Wright Studio

Sally Barker will play at the Folk on the Strand festival.



