News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Folk acts head to coast as weekend festival returns

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:22 AM August 9, 2022
Richard Digance will play at the Folk on the Strand festival.

Richard Digance will play at the Folk on the Strand festival. - Credit: Supplied by the festival

Folk musicians will make a beeline for the coast next month as the Folk on the Strand festival returns for a second year. 

Event producer Scott Butler, who is also behind Cromer's Folk on the Pier, said The Voice semi-finalist Sally Barker, Marion Fleetwood and Gregg Cave of folk rock band TRADarrr, Richard Digance and Gerry Colvin would be among the line-up.

Norfolk-based acts including Kevan Taplin, the Browns, Joe and Mary, Anto Morra and the Shackleton Trio and Rattlebox will also perform. 

The Shackleton Trio will play at the Overstrand festival. 

The Shackleton Trio will play at the Overstrand festival. - Credit: Supplied by the festival

The festival will run from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 and take place at the Belfry Centre in Cromer Road, Overstrand. 

Mr Butler said: "Tickets will be strictly limited to 70, in consideration of venue size and audience comfort."

Tickets range from £60 for the whole weekend, to £10 for the afternoon concerts and £15 for the evening gigs, and are available from the Belfry Centre or online at www.folkonthepier.co.uk/merchandise.

Gerry Colvin will be among the performers at Folk on the Strand.

Gerry Colvin will be among the performers at Folk on the Strand. - Credit: John Wright Studio

Sally Barker will play at the Folk on the Strand festival.

Sally Barker will play at the Folk on the Strand festival.


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Prince Charles pictured with Matthew Rice and Patricia Parnell outside Cley church

Gallery

Prince Charles delights with visit to north Norfolk church

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Protestors outside North Walsham Library after a story time with Titania Trust (inset) was postponed.

Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
lauren hemp hold her freedom of the town award with town mayor

Hundreds turn out to see Lionesses star Lauren Hemp given freedom of town

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon