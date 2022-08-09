Folk acts head to coast as weekend festival returns
- Credit: Supplied by the festival
Folk musicians will make a beeline for the coast next month as the Folk on the Strand festival returns for a second year.
Event producer Scott Butler, who is also behind Cromer's Folk on the Pier, said The Voice semi-finalist Sally Barker, Marion Fleetwood and Gregg Cave of folk rock band TRADarrr, Richard Digance and Gerry Colvin would be among the line-up.
Norfolk-based acts including Kevan Taplin, the Browns, Joe and Mary, Anto Morra and the Shackleton Trio and Rattlebox will also perform.
The festival will run from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 and take place at the Belfry Centre in Cromer Road, Overstrand.
Mr Butler said: "Tickets will be strictly limited to 70, in consideration of venue size and audience comfort."
Tickets range from £60 for the whole weekend, to £10 for the afternoon concerts and £15 for the evening gigs, and are available from the Belfry Centre or online at www.folkonthepier.co.uk/merchandise.