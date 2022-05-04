Excitement builds and folk festival returns to town

Lizzy Hardingham will play at the Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer as part of Folk off the Pier. - Credit: Supplied by Folk off the Pier

Cromer is about to burst into song and dance as the long-awaited return of the Folk on the Pier festival is almost here.

And the gigs, taking place from Friday (May 6) to Sunday are not only happening at the pier's Pavilion Theatre - there is also a ‘Folk on the Pier' fringe programme with free gigs at venues including the White Horse, The Albion and Cromer Social Club.

Headline acts on the pier will include Fairpoint Convention, Feast of Fiddles, TRADarrr and Richard Digance.

Off the pier, there will be a 'shanty showcase' in the community centre in Garden Street on Saturday from midday-3.30pm featuring five shanty groups.

Lizzy Hardingham will play at the Henry Blogg Museum on Friday midday-1.30pm, and there will be comedy, music and dancing at a Richard Davies Memorial Concert in the community centre on Sunday 3pm-4.30pm.

The works of local artists will also be on show at the community centre Friday to Sunday 10am-5pm. For more details of what's on, head to www.folkonthepier.co.uk.