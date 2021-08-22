Dog show will be back after successful first event, say organisers
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
The organisers of the Tittleshall dog show have hailed the inaugural event a success and vowed to come back bigger and better next year.
On Saturday, August 21, more than 60 dogs and their owners attended the Tittleshall dog show, between Dereham and Fakenham.
Held with the aim of raising money for the replacement of the village play equipment, the day raised more than £1,000 and saw dogs compete to win coveted titles such as the waggiest tail, best biscuit catcher and loveliest rescue.
Mary Osborne, honorary secretary of the Tittleshall Millennium Green Trust, said: "We had in excess of 60 dogs at the show and a jolly good time was had by all.
"It's going to be an annual event and we will just try and make it bigger and better next year now we know what we're doing.
"The Millenium Green will be site, it's the focal point of the village and it's next to our gorgeous grade one listed church."
