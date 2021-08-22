News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Dog show will be back after successful first event, say organisers

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:41 PM August 22, 2021   
Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20.

Waggiest tail, best biscuit catcher and loveliest rescue were among the categories at Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The organisers of the Tittleshall dog show have hailed the inaugural event a success and vowed to come back bigger and better next year.

On Saturday, August 21, more than 60 dogs and their owners attended the Tittleshall dog show, between Dereham and Fakenham.

Held with the aim of raising money for the replacement of the village play equipment, the day raised more than £1,000 and saw dogs compete to win coveted titles such as the waggiest tail, best biscuit catcher and loveliest rescue.

Mary Osborne, honorary secretary of the Tittleshall Millennium Green Trust, said: "We had in excess of 60 dogs at the show and a jolly good time was had by all.

"It's going to be an annual event and we will just try and make it bigger and better next year now we know what we're doing.

You may also want to watch:

"The Millenium Green will be site,  it's the focal point of the village and it's next to our gorgeous grade one listed church."

Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20.

Waggiest tail, best biscuit catcher and loveliest rescue were among the categories at Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Jonathan Joplin, Tracey Buttle, Wendy Seal and Mary Osborne at Tittleshall Dog Show

Left to right: Jonathan Joplin, Tracey Buttle, Wendy Seal and Mary Osborne at Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 21 - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Fred and Di Becker at Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20. 

Fred and Di Becker at Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20.

Waggiest tail, best biscuit catcher and loveliest rescue were among the categories at Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20.

Waggiest tail, best biscuit catcher and loveliest rescue were among the categories at Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Harper Mckernan and Waffles taking part in Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20. 

Harper Mckernan and Waffles taking part in Tittleshall Dog Show on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa


Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork
  2. 2 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
  3. 3 Railway's 1940s weekend to return - but in 'scaled back' form
  1. 4 'Everybody is busy' - Businesses coping with the impact of tourists
  2. 5 Rescue horse set on fire in suspected arson attack
  3. 6 Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk
  4. 7 Plans for seafront flat conversion lodged with North Norfolk council
  5. 8 Bid for 43 affordable homes in Stalham
  6. 9 Banksy artwork back on display in Cromer with added protection
  7. 10 Woman airlifted off Holkham beach after falling from horse
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Site of the West Runton car park

Village loses its free car park after breakdown in lease discussions

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Liz Withington next to the street art on Cromer's each beach, which may or may not be by Banksy. 

Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The site off Langham Road at Morston, where a storage facility is proposed. Image: Google Maps

Storage container plans for north Norfolk coastal site resubmitted

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon