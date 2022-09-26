Lifelong photographer's work to go on show in new exhibition

Eric Smee, who has an upcoming exhibition in Corpusty. - Credit: Supplied

The works of an photographer and painter from Kelling are about to go on show.

Eric Smee, 79, is hosting the exhibition 'So The Story Goes' at the Old Workshop Gallery in The Street, Corpusty, from October 1 to October 23.

The show will consist of photographs depicting the life of 'A Neapolitan Man' - an elderly painter - and a selection of works along the theme 'Lockdown - a time for remembering'.

A composite artwork by Eric Smee. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Smee, who has been a photographer and artist all his life, was formerly a photographer's apprentice, and went onto lecture in photography at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn.

After retirement, he gained an honours degree in fine art from the Norwich University of the Arts.

The exhibition will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, and on Sundays from 1pm to 5pm.