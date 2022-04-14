'Children are awestruck' - Visitor farm's record lambing season

Gallery

Spring is well and truly in the air at Wroxham Barns.

Over the Easter school holidays visitors young and old are getting to see 30 ewes - the most the attraction has ever had - give birth to around 70 lambs during what manager Ben Marshall calls "Norfolk's largest live lambing event".

Mr Marshall said almost 800 people visited on Monday, enjoying rides, pony grooming and other activities as well as the lambing.

He said: "During the first week the weather hindered us, but now the sun is out and the rest of the week is looking great.

"The thought of seeing a ewe in labour is always exciting, but the reality can be a bit different.

"Visitors have been able to see our team having to assist births, pulling lambs out ewes, swinging them side to side. We see the children looking really awestruck. We think we're doing our job by showing them the reality of farming."

The lambing continues daily until April 10 from 10am-5pm and people are encouraged to book online.

Lambing season at Wroxham Barns. Charlotte Rowe, Junior Farm supervisor, with a lamb born the night before.

Lambing season at Wroxham Barns. Ben Marshall, general manager. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



