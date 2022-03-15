Book fair featuring rare and first editions coming to Norfolk estate

The Curiosities and Collectables team at the Blickling Estate consists of Ruth Harrison, Clive Dunn, Karen Wright, Sally Self, Chris Humphries, Karen Gilmour and Kali Milburn. - Credit: National Trust Images/Samantha Burgess

Find hidden treasures this spring as the Curiosities and Collectables Book Fair comes to the Blickling Estate.

The event is running from Thursday, March 31 until Sunday, April 3, from 11am to 4pm in the Loft Gallery above the Stables Café.

Visitors will be able to buy a range of unusual items, including rare and first edition books and art prints - all sourced from generous donations.

The second-hand bookshop is an important part of the Blickling Estate, having made £140,000 per year pre-pandemic and supporting the creation of the walled garden.

All funds go directly back into the estate, run by the National Trust, and towards preserving it.

There is free entry to the event and you will just need to pay to park.