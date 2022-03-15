News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Book fair featuring rare and first editions coming to Norfolk estate

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:48 PM March 15, 2022
The Curiosities and Collectables team at the Blickling Estate.

The Curiosities and Collectables team at the Blickling Estate consists of Ruth Harrison, Clive Dunn, Karen Wright, Sally Self, Chris Humphries, Karen Gilmour and Kali Milburn. - Credit: National Trust Images/Samantha Burgess

Find hidden treasures this spring as the Curiosities and Collectables Book Fair comes to the Blickling Estate.

The event is running from Thursday, March 31 until Sunday, April 3, from 11am to 4pm in the Loft Gallery above the Stables Café. 

Visitors will be able to buy a range of unusual items, including rare and first edition books and art prints - all sourced from generous donations. 

The second-hand bookshop is an important part of the Blickling Estate, having made £140,000 per year pre-pandemic and supporting the creation of the walled garden.

All funds go directly back into the estate, run by the National Trust, and towards preserving it. 

There is free entry to the event and you will just need to pay to park. 

Days Out Guide
Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Morrisons on Holt Rd in Cromer

Petrol prices across north Norfolk - which is the cheapest?

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Part of a Second World War bunker has been unearthed at Skelding Hill, just west of Sheringham. 

Second World War gun battery unearthed on north Norfolk coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Hubbard, who is manager of Craft Burger, Cromer which was broken into on April 7th.Picture: M

North Norfolk District Council

Seafront bar facing licence review after years of complaints

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
New Harris & James store opening in Cromer

Suffolk chocolatier and coffee roaster to open new store in Cromer

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon