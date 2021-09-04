Seaside town announces programme for first autumn arts festival

Published: 9:16 AM September 4, 2021

A North Norfolk art group, which is known for placing copies of some of the world's most famous paintings around Cromer, is hosting its first arts festival.

In October Cromer will host its inaugural autumn festival.

Called Chalk*Clay*Sand*Salt, the event which has been organised by Cromer Art Space, will feature a packed programme of exhibitions, workshops and film screenings alongside live performances, guided walks and talks.

Running from October 21-31, and based at Cromer Community Centre, one of the mainstays of the festival programme is an exhibition featuring the work of 32 artists responding to the theme of the changing coast.

There will also be the chance for those inspired by the exhibition to have a go at different activities themselves in a number of hands-on workshops covering everything from ceramics, textiles, life drawing, rock balancing and drawing techniques.

The programme will also continue into the evenings with film screenings, talks, live performances and stand-up comedy.

Ruth Brumby, one of the organising team and a trustee of Cromer Arts Space said after months of planning the festival team were looking forward to hosting the inaugural event.

"This is our first autumn festival and we hope to run it annually or bi-annually in the future.

"We have been planning since March, there's always been uncertainty about whether it would go ahead and even now there's uncertainty about numbers but we have gone ahead on the basis of optimism and it seems to be doing quite well."

Mrs Brumby said the festival team were particularly pleased to have made links with Black History Month and Plover Rovers, which works to increase scientific literacy and empower coastal communities and hoped the festival would offer something for everyone.

"We are very keen to get people together around the arts. There should be something for all ages and for all abilities," she added.

Entrance to the Chalk*Clay*Sand*Salt exhibition is free as are several other festival events.

For more information on the Festival, and to book tickets for workshops and events visit: cromer-artspace.uk












