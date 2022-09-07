Rock for Heroes to return to Cromer Pier

Rock for Heroes is returning to Cromer Pier. - Credit: Rock for Heroes

From Queen to Prince and the Eagles, classics by artists from the annals of rock history will be belted out at Cromer Pier.

And the gig planned for October 13 at 8pm has an extra-special resonance.

Called Rock for Heroes, proceeds will go to the charity Help for Heroes, which supports active armed forces personnel and veterans with injuries, illnesses and wounds.

A spokesman said of the gig: "Rock For Heroes transports you back to the memories of hearing these iconic bands for the first time, celebrating the legendary members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Brought to you by a seven-piece live band, this show is full of incredible singers and musicians who will have you laughing out loud whilst rocking out in the aisles."

More than 20 songs will be played during the show.

Tickets are £25, visit www.cromerpier.co.uk or call 01263 512495 to book.