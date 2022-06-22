All you need to know about this year's Cromer Carnival Day
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Cancelled for the last two years because of the pandemic, Cromer Carnival is back this summer.
Normally attracting thousands of people to the town, the festival will be held from Saturday, August 13 to Friday, August 19.
And details of what's happening on Carnival Day itself, on Wednesday, August 17, have been revealed, with events including a jousting tournament, a falconry display and a parade, as well as the likely highlight - the RAF Red Arrows display.
Here is a rundown of some of the day's attractions, all of which take place on Runton Road except where noted:
7am - Carnival Yoga with Adam
Taking place on carnival field, the event is free but donations will be accepted for Cromer Carnival.
9.30am - 999 Show
Most Read
- 1 Bell McBellface? Names suggested for Norfolk's new beach bell
- 2 'Bank hub' proposed to save town from final branch closure
- 3 Headteacher set to depart school after 'proud' 12 years
- 4 New hotel could be built in Sheringham
- 5 Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction
- 6 Armed Forces Day in Cromer cancelled after Jubilee efforts
- 7 Village primary could join school federation
- 8 Eagle lectern stolen from north Norfolk church
- 9 More than 1,000 drivers caught speeding through north Norfolk town
- 10 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
Come along and meet the local police, fire, ambulance, lifeboat and coastguard services, who will be putting on static displays.
10am - Bob Hogg Dog and Duck Display
Mr Hogg, who has spent the last 20 years working with sheepdogs, will entertain with duck and geese herding demonstrations.
10.45am - The Cavalry of Heroes Viking and Jousting Performance
Expect to see galloping horses, trick riding, sword fighting and big jousting hits.
11.15am - Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display
Ray and Wendy Aliker will dazzle and amaze with their amazing falcons. Their display team have been giving professional falconry displays for over 30 years.
11.45am - Arrival of Miss Cromer
12.30pm - RAF Red Arrows Display
The team are back again performing their magic in the air.
1pm - Bolddog Lings FMX Team
Honda's official motorcycle display team will perform back flips, 75ft jumps and a selection of other tricks including 'the look back heart attack', 'holy grab' and the 'kiss of death'.
1.40pm - Bob Hogg Dog and Duck Display
Another chance to see the herder in action.
2.20pm - Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display
If you missed them in the morning, you can see them in the afternoon.
3pm - The Cavalry of Heroes Viking and Jousting Performance
For those who slept in, another opportunity to witness this spectacular jousting tournament.
3.40pm - Bolddog Lings FMX Team
If you enjoyed their first display, why not come back and watch them again?
7pm - Cromer Grand Carnival Parade
The parade assembles at Runton Road carpark at 5.15pm before proceeding through the town via Prince of Wales Road, Hamilton Road, Church Street, Mount Street, Louden Road, West Street and Beach Road before returning to Runton Road carpark.
8.30pm - Drop the Clutch
The day will culminate with a concert sponsored by Breakers Cafe. A local four-piece band will play rock covers on the Carnival Field.