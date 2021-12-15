Cromer Boxing Day Dip postponed for 2021 over Covid concerns

The Cromer Boxing Day Dip has been postponed for 2021 over Covid and safety concerns.

Organisers did not want to be gathering large amounts of people together as the country moves to Plan B in order to deal with the Omicron variant.

It is hoped the swim will be rescheduled for Spring 2022 and rebranded as 'Not The Boxing Day Dip'.

The dip usually sees hundreds of people leaping into the freezing cold North Sea in order to raise money for charity.

Clive Hedges from North Norfolk Beach Runners, who organised the event, said there were also safety concerns as the coastguard may only be attending emergencies on that day.

He said: "We haven't cancelled it we've postponed it, we were always up against it because firstly the tide is very high and we can't put it on without absolute confidence that we've got safety cover.

"I have got safety cover, but having spoken to the St John's Ambulance and also the coastguard, they are nervous that they may be asked to only deal with emergency call outs and that's not a risk that I'm prepared to take.

"The country is headed in a difficult direction at the moment and we don't want to be seen to be getting a lot of people together when the government doesn't want a lot of people getting together.

"So it wasn't one particular thing that led to this but a number of things were starting to line up which led to us postponing.

"Our plan is to hold it hopefully around one of the Spring bank holidays, when hopefully the country is in a better place."

Mr Hedges confirmed that when the event does return in the new year it will still be raising money for Sarcoma UK.