Coldplay tribute band to bring interstellar tunes to pier

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:05 PM September 15, 2022
Coldplace are coming to Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre.

Coldplace are coming to Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre. - Credit: Coldplace

They are said to be 'the world's leading tribute to Coldplay' - and now Coldplace are heading to Cromer. 

Based around Coldplay's 2021 album Music of the Spheres, Coldplace's show features lasers, video graphics, confetti canons and Xylobands, which are illuminated wristbands members of the audience wear.

The album is based around a fictional solar system called the Spheres and a planet within it called Kaotica, home to 'rejected' humans and aliens.

Shane Crofts, Coldplace's lead singer, said: “The whole story surrounding the new album, and Coldplay’s vision of the Spheres and Kaotica is fascinating, and one which we’ve loved exploring.

“We can’t wait for you to see our interpretation of Coldplay’s world, and for you to be a part of it.

“Expect to be blown away whilst enjoying the classic Coldplay anthems.”

The show will be at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre on October 15.

Tickets are £25 and can be booked at www.cromerpier.co.uk.

