'Family fixture' harbour day set to return

Canoe racing, live music and family entertainer Steve Sausage will all be part of Cley Harbour Day, which returns next Wednesday (August 10) after a three-year break.

Simon Read, Cley Harbour chairman, said he was thrilled the event was returning to the village.

Mr Read said: “Cley Harbour Day is a much-loved family fixture in the summer holidays and we are thrilled to return after an absence of three years due to Covid.

"This is an important fundraiser for the ongoing maintenance of the quay and outer reaches of the harbour here in Cley and we can’t wait to see all our friends and supporters again.”

A scene from a previous Cley Harbour Day. - Credit: Archant

Musicians Pirate Joe and the Foreign Locals will entertain alongside the popular Steve Sausage, who counts magic tricks and juggling among his many skills.

Nelson’s Shantymen will also perform, and there will be a raffle, best-dress boat contest, barbecue, Fat Ted's street food and pirate dress-up contest for under 12s.

The event takes place 3pm-8pm, with free entry, and parking at the village hall car park.