Final tickets available for weekend's Classic Ibiza gig

Partygoers wanting to dance the night away at the Classic Ibiza outdoor party at Blickling Estate have a last chance to get tickets.

People are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets, chairs, food and drink along to the event, which takes place on Saturday, August 6.

Lisa Ward from Revival Productions said: "This is our best show to date and the feedback from the sell-out audiences who’ve attended around the country so far this year, has been fantastic.

"We’ve added 15 new tracks to the set of over 30 house classics, as well as better lasers, dancers and even more toilets.

Classic Ibiza returns to the Blicking Estate this summer. - Credit: Revival Productions

"The Blickling show is a favourite as this is where it all started, and the Norfolk audience are amazing. This year the weather is looking warm and sunny too – can’t wait."

Gates open at 5.30pm and the show starts at 6.30pm with a Chill Out Set by former Pacha Ibiza DJ, Jose Luis, before the Urban Soul Orchestra takes to the stage with DJ Goldierocks at 8pm for the San Miguel Sundowner Set.

The gig will raise funds for East Anglia's Children’s Hospices, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk for tickets.