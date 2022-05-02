Fans pick set list for Classic Ibiza

The votes are in and the crowd has spoken.

Fans of the Classic Ibiza outdoor dance party have chosen five tracks that will be played as part of this year's event at Blicking Estate, taking place on Saturday, August 6.

From a shortlist of 10 house tracks, the 28,000 Facebook followers of the event had the chance to vote for their favourite over the Easter long weekend.

The winners, in order of popularity, were Toca’s Miracle by Fragma, Dreamer by Livin’ Joy, Waiting All Night by Rudimental, (I Wanna Give You) Devotion by Nomad and Push The Feeling On by the Nightcrawlers.

Part of the action at Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

Lisa Ward, from Classic Ibiza, said: "Choosing new tracks every year for the show is always a highlight for us and we love to share the fun with our amazing Blickling Estate crowd. Thankfully, they’ve got pretty good taste.

“We’re all about creating a sense of community with our audience, so giving them the opportunity to hear their favourite tracks, reinvented for the first time by the awesome Urban Soul Orchestra, feels completely right.”

Classic Ibiza starts with a 'chill-out DJ set' performed by former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident, Jose Luis.

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and Goldierocks then take to the stage for a 'San Miguel sundowner set'.

Goldierocks then performs her very own house DJ set, before she is re-joined on stage by USO for a dance set and laser light show.

Ms Ward said: "This year’s orchestral set-list of over 30 house classics is without doubt our best yet.

"In addition to the tracks voted for by our audience, we’ve also got 10 other new orchestrations, which will sound incredible. And of course, some of our firm Classic Ibiza favourites will be making a welcome return.”

The event is supporting EACH (East Anglia's Children’s Hospices) this year, with various fundraisers taking place including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold.

For tickets and information visit classicibiza.co.uk

Tickets are £45 for adults, £20 for children five and over and under fives are free.