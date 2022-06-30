Ukrainians to shine in circus bound for Cromer

Cast members of Circus Cortex, which is coming to Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Circus Cortex

Sixteen Ukrainians recently arrived in the UK are in the cast of a circus coming to Cromer.

Consisting of individual artistes, married couples and families, the performers came over under a Homes for Ukraine scheme and now on tour with Circus Cortex, which will be in Cromer July 8 to 10 and again from July 15 to 17.

Among them is Tetiana Lotiuk, who was in Kharkiv when the war broke out, and was separated from her family and friends.

She said: "I decided that I could be killed on the first day of the war, I accepted it.

"I was living everyday just hoping to wake up tomorrow.

"It's quite hard to go on stage and to have a big happy smile and entertain people because my mind is of those in Ukraine and so is my heart."

Acts in the circus include parkour, wire walking, aerial pole, Korean plank and more.

It will take place at the Carnival Field on Runton Road, with afternoon and evening shows. Visit www.circuscortex.com/cromer for more details or to book.