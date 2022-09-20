'Hardworking' Folk music duo to play Little Theatre gig

Musicians Chris While and Julie Matthews are coming to Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Supplied

Two folk music legends who together have played more than 2,650 gigs are on their way to north Norfolk.

Chris While and Julie Matthews will feature in ‘An Evening with While and Matthews’ at Sheringham Little Theatre on October 12 - 25 years after their stage debut.

Scott Butler, who produces the annual Folk on the Pier festival and is organising the gig, said: "They have played the festival numerous times and are two of the best and most hardworking musicians on the world folk roots scene.

"Both are highly regarded producers and they record everything that they are involved in at their own studio in a small Pennine town far from the ‘London-centric’ music industry.

"They truly are inspirational women, stunning singers, songwriters, musicians and performers whose energy and commitment to their craft and their audience is boundless."

The gig will start at 7.30pm, tickets are £15 from 01263 822347 or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.