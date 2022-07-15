Brass band to belt out hits on estate's grounds

Hits from The Lion King, Singing in the Rain, Bohemian Rhapsody and James Bond will be belted out by Norfolk's top brass band at an upcoming outdoor concert.

Cawston Band will perform in the gardens of Mannington Hall, near Aylsham, on Saturday, July 23, to raise funds for Sheringham Little Theatre.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: "Our annual outdoor concert is a really popular event – and in a stunning setting, provided by our president Lady Walpole, in the gardens next to Mannington’s moat.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Cawston Band this year, in a switch from our previous classical events, and hope a whole new audience will be able to enjoy top quality music in this special place.

”The band’s mix of musical theatre and movie tunes is ideal, as our venue screens films as well as stages live drama.”

The band was founded in 1886 at Cawston. Although the musicians now rehearse at Horsham St Faiths, they retain connections with the village playing regular events there.

The 28-strong ensemble perform around 10 concerts a year ranging from indoor venues such as Wymondham Abbey and Norwich Cathedral to bandstands around the county including Eaton Park and Gorleston.

Leigh Sharpe, band conductor, said: “There’s nothing like a summer afternoon sitting listening to a brass band while having an ice cream".

Instrumentalists range from age 16 to 70-plus and are a mix of semi-professional and amateur players.

On the day of the show gates open at 5pm and the music starts at 6pm.

People can bring picnics to eat on the grassed areas before entering the walled garden.

Picnickers should bring chairs and blankets. Tea, coffee, drinks and ice creams can be bought from the café before the concert and during the interval.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call the box office on 01263 822347.

Bespoke picnics for two costing £20 can be pre-booked by emailing grace@walpoleskitchen.co.uk.

They include meat and vegetarian options, salad choices, pudding and fruit drinks.