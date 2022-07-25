News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Brass band belts out show tunes in theatre fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:34 PM July 25, 2022
Concert-goers enjoy a picnic at the Mannington Hall event. 

Concert-goers enjoy a picnic at the Mannington Hall event. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

Brass music filled the grounds at Mannington Hall on Saturday, as the estate hosted a fundraising concert for Sheringham Little Theatre. 

Cawston Brass performed in front of an audience of around 130 people, many of whom had picnicked beforehand in the grounds of the hall, which is home to theatre president Lady Walpole. 

The set list included popular show tunes from musicals such as The Lion King, Les Miserables and My Fair Lady - with a finale of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody from We Will Rock You.

Soloist Tom Carr performing at Mannington Estate. 

Soloist Tom Carr performing at Mannington Estate. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: “The weather and setting were perfect and it was wonderful to hear so many varied and popular tunes from stage and screen.

"We missed theatre so much during Covid, it was a marvellous way to help rebuild our funds after the pandemic.”

Cawston band entertain at Mannington.

Cawston band entertain at Mannington. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

The 25-strong band was founded in 1886 at Cawston, but is now based at Horsham St Faiths near Norwich.

