Ralph Vaughan Williams concert planned for village church

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:42 PM September 21, 2022
All Saints' Church, Catfield

All Saints' Church, Catfield - Credit: Archant

The music of Ralph Vaughan Williams will be celebrated with a concert at All Saints Church in Catfield to mark the 150th anniversary of the English composer's birth. 

The Waterside Benefice Scratch Band are leading the Wednesday, October 12 event, starting at 7.30pm. 

The band meets each week for music practice and fellowship, and performs at venues as diverse as churches, pubs and care homes. 

Linda Shuker, who joined the band after retiring to Norfolk last year with partner David, said: “The key qualification to join the Scratch Band is a willingness to take part – either as a player (recorder, flute, violin, guitar, percussion, melodeon, whatever) or a singer.

"You might not have played or sung for a while but under David Frost’s excellent direction you will reach notes that you never thought possible, find rhythms that you couldn’t beat before, and harmonies where you are not playing or singing the tune.

"More even than this, Scratch Band offers great fun, a rich fellowship and informal worship."

Anyone interested in the concert or the band in general can contact Mr Frost on 07907 679630 or Ros Wilson on 01692 597120.

